Reviewing Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.48% -9.55% 1.86% Leisure Acquisition N/A 10.94% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Leisure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Leisure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.03 $6.23 million $0.50 3.98 Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Leisure Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Leisure Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

