Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 921,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 212,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 88,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

RIGL opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

