Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider BP Capital Ltd. Sells 7,600 Shares

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $17,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,622,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,405.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,750.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69.

Riwi Company Profile

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

