Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

RHI stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. 90,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,518. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $1,999,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

