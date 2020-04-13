Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,999,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

