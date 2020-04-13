Robert W. Baird Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Neutral

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.98.

NYSE DE traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.83. 102,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,365. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

