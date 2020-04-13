Robert W. Baird Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $60.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CTSH stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,205 shares of company stock worth $5,072,235. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

