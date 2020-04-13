Robert W. Baird Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $35.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLIO. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.31. 6,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,551. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

