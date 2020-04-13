Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

