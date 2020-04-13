Rosenblatt Securities Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $25.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.72. 532,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,316. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $42,510,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

