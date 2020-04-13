Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €109.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €109.00 ($126.74) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.27 ($146.83).

ETR SAP opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a twelve month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.89.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

