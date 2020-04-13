Royal Bank of Canada Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.25 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of RIOCF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 11,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

