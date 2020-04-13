Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $158.35 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

