Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $62.19 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.