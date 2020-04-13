Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $319.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $242.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

