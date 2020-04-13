Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

NYSE:SYF opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

