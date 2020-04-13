Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $159.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

