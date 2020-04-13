Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $61.80 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.