Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.62% from the stock’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of THC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. 1,070,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,336. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,350 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $14,895,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

