Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 279.75% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Opsens stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,250. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

