Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.87.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.50. 29,870,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,303,692. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.