Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,274.95 ($29.93).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.36) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,436.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,027.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

