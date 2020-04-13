Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

