RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded to Hold at Scotiabank

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.65. RPC has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPC will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RPC by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.