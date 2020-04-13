RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $6,716.46 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6,716.46 or 0.99911289 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $298,367.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011751 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

