Rubycoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $762,957.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,580,542 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

