Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $17,910,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

