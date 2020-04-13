Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.46. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.76 million. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

