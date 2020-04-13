Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 55,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Rwe Ag Sp has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

