Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sabre by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 520.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,611,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,055. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.