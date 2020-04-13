Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Raised to $5.00 at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,235,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,405,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sabre by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,982,000 after acquiring an additional 454,946 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after acquiring an additional 979,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.