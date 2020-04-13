Safestore (SAFE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safestore (LON: SAFE):

4/2/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/2/2020 – Safestore was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Safestore had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/25/2020 – Safestore had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/13/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON SAFE opened at GBX 734 ($9.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 719.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 739.38. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

