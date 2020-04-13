Safestore (SAFE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safestore (LON: SAFE):
- 4/2/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 4/2/2020 – Safestore was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating.
- 4/2/2020 – Safestore had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 3/25/2020 – Safestore had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 2/13/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
LON SAFE opened at GBX 734 ($9.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 719.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 739.38. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.
In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Holdings Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore Holdings Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.