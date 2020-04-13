Sai (DAI) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.04377624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About Sai

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.