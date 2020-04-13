Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 503,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,726,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,702,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 275,116 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 781,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,183,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

