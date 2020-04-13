SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0630

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Kyber Network and ABCC. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $5.06 million and $11,267.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02749876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00217400 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, ABCC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, AirSwap, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

