Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $285.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Apple stock opened at $267.99 on Monday. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

