Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Dell (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $50.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:DELL opened at $41.56 on Monday. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,732. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell by 6,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

