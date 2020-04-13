Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $500.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $730.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.28.

TSLA opened at $573.00 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

