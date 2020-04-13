Santa Monica Partners LP Trims Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Santa Monica Partners LP cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises approximately 43.6% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned approximately 1.32% of Balchem worth $42,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

BCPC stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,763. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.83. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

