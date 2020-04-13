SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

SAP opened at $120.96 on Monday. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

