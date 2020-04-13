Save Environment Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (SET)

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Save Environment Token has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. Save Environment Token has a total market cap of $9,917.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Save Environment Token token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.04366905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014786 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Save Environment Token Profile

Save Environment Token (SET) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,395 tokens. Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys. Save Environment Token’s official website is www.set4earth.com.

Save Environment Token Token Trading

Save Environment Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save Environment Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Save Environment Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Save Environment Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

