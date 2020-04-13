savedroid Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 126.6% against the dollar. savedroid has a market capitalization of $380,036.41 and approximately $7.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.32 or 0.04331527 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

