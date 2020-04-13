Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold”

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

SLB stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

