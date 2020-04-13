Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

SLB stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Baker Avenue Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 39,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital increased its stake in Schlumberger by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 22,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 7,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,811,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

