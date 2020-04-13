Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after purchasing an additional 903,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,176,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,236,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,620,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $20.25 on Monday. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

