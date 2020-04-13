Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 145,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $43.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

