Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 998.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,468 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 22.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,075,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,016,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,806,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,565,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,368 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,075. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

