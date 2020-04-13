Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 394,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 895,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after acquiring an additional 249,325 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $55.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

