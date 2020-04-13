Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $48.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

