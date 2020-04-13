Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by DeGreen Capital Management LLC

DeGreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. 37,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

